A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Major General Charles Airhiavbere (rtd), has said that the unfolding drama in the state where Governor Godwin Obaseki failed to send letter to the Clerk for the formal inauguration of the State assembly was an indication that he has lost control of the APC in the state.

Airhiavbere said Governor Obaseki was supposedly to preside over the party as Leader considering the fact that all the 24 members-elect are members of the APC.

Speaking through a press statement, Airhiavbere said the governor still has a lifeline to be relevant by doing the needful.

He said the governor should send a proper proclamation letter for the inauguration of the elected members of the Edo State Assembly.

Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said Airhiavbere was still living in the past since the Assembly has been inaugurated on the 17th of June.

According to him, “So you can see that General Airhiavbere is still living in the past. The principal officers of the EDHA have since been elected in line with the wishes of the State Working Committee of Edo APC and the executive arm of government has opened communication with the 7th EDHA fully.

“The General has been suspended from the APC for anti-party activities. He was investigated by the party from his ward to LGA and it was found that he not only voted against President Buhari and other APC candidates in the last general elections, he displayed his ballot paper to his followers and instructed them to vote against his own party.

“I, therefore, wonder why a person who so openly betrayed his own party is now suddenly interested in the wellbeing of the party he so betrayed.”