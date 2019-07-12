<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Philip Shaibu, on Friday said the State have no choice but resolve the political impasse in the State, occasioned by the crisis rocking the State House of Assembly.

Shaibu made this known when he received members of the as hoc committee of the House of Representatives set up to resolve the ongoing crisis in the State House of Assembly.

He recalled that the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, led the fight against godfatherism in the State in the past.

“We don’t even have a choice about this reconciliation because All Progressives Congress (APC), won all the 24 members of the House.

“We have fought for democracy in this state. But today, what we are seeing now is that, some group of people are trying to use the House of Assembly to return us back to the battle that we have already won, and we are saying no to it.

“We have a House of Assembly now that has followed all the due process, and these people have decided to remain in Abuja and refuse to be inaugurated,” he said.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, said that they had meant with Gov. Godwin Obaseki, and we have been briefed, I assure you that we will just take few minutes of your time.

He sue for the Deputy Governor’s cooperation and support in resolving the impasse.

“We are here to resolve this crisis in line with the 1999 constitution. We have been mandated by the National Assembly to do this job and we will do it as it is expected of us,” Namdas said.