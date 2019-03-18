The All Progressives Congress, Oredo Ward I, has suspended former governorship aspirant of the party, Gen. Charles Airhiavbere, over alleged anti-party activities.
Airhiavbere in 2012, contested against Adams Oshiomhole of APC on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and in 2016, he was a governorship aspirant on the platform of APC.
His suspension was contained in a press statement signed by the chairman of the ward, Hon. Felix Ehigiegba, and 21 others.
The party alleged that the retired general worked against President Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates of the party in the just-concluded presidential and National Assembly elections in the state, adding that his offence was unpardonable.
