



The All Progressives Congress, Oredo Ward I, has suspended former governorship aspirant of the party, Gen. Charles Airhiavbere, over alleged anti-party activities.

Airhiavbere in 2012, contested against Adams Oshiomhole of APC on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and in 2016, he was a governorship aspirant on the platform of APC.

His suspension was contained in a press statement signed by the chairman of the ward, Hon. Felix Ehigiegba, and 21 others.

‎

The party alleged that the retired general worked against President Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates of the party in the just-concluded presidential and National Assembly elections in the state, adding that his offence was unpardonable.