



The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has suspended the announcement of results of the National Assembly and House of Assembly primaries held in the state on Thursday.

This came a fewer hours after the National Working Committee of the party cancelled the exercise, which it described as “unauthorised.”

The State Chairman, Anselm Ojezua, also insisted that the results would not be announced.

However, collation officers from the 18 local government areas, some of the aspirants and journalists had gathered at the party’s state secretariat on Airport road, Benin, for the declaration of results when Ojezua announced the postponement.

He said, “We are going to have a short postponement of this event to tomorrow (Friday). I have just been called for consultation.

“Suffice to say that the elections have been held across the state. Collation has taken place up to the LGA level. So, we are now at the state level.

“When we conclude, we will then invite gentlemen of the press to come and cover the event tomorrow.”