The All Progressives Congress in Edo State has said that it would meet and deliberate on the criteria to consider when picking a ministerial nominee if Mr. President asked it to send a name.

State Chairman of the APC, Barr. Anselm Ojezua, who spoke to our reporter said the party has not been asked to nominate anybody for the position of a minister.

Barr. Ojezua noted that President Mohammadu Buhari would decide what he wants.

He stated that the party would meet to agree on who to send if the party is asked to send a name.