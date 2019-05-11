<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo State have warned aggrieved members of the party to desist from engaging in mischief and mischievous behaviour capable of putting the party in jeopardy in the state.

The party leaders gave the warning during the meeting of the party leaders from the three senatorial districts, convened by Mr Charles Idahosa, a chieftain of the party in Benin.

Speaking during the meeting, Idahosa said the leaders have worked so hard and made necessary sacrifice to build the party, culminating into its historic victory in November 2008 when Adams Oshiomhole was restored by the judiciary to date.

“Since then, the governor and the leadership of the party have worked together to ensure the enthronement of purposeful and responsible governance for the good people of Edo State.

“In the past two and half years, Governor Godwin Obaseki has been generally acknowledged by the leadership of the party and the good people of Edo as an exceptional performer.

“His reforms and innovation in governance appears to have taken toll on some of our party members who have benefited immensely from the past.

“Rather than adjust to the new system of governance, they have chosen to confront the governor and take him out by all means without considering the implications to the party,” ldagosa said.

According to him, the meeting was convened to find solution to the problems in order ensure that the party does not waste its huge goodwill acquired in the last House of Assembly elections in the state.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the party leaders resolved that there is no fundamental rift between Obaseki, Oshiomhole and leaders of the party.

The leaders, in the communiqué appealed to those aggrieved members to look for better and more productive ways of resolving their problems rather than put the party at risk in the state.