



Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress is in the race to beat the October 7 deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission for the conduct of party primaries.

It has fixed Saturday for a repeat of the State and National Assembly primaries that was earlier held on Thursday.

The primaries was cancelled following complaints by some aspirants that the primaries were skewed in favour of some anointed candidates now known as ‘Establishment Candidates’.

Chairmman of the APC National Working Committee panel for the Edo primaries, Hajia Farida Suleiman, announced this on Friday night after a meeting with all aspirants.

Farida said the primaries would now hold on Saturday from 10am.

State Chairman of the Edo APC, Barr. Anslem Ojezua said a five-man committee has been set up in each local government for the conduct of the primaries.

Ojezua stated that the committee would in turn appoint Returning Officers in every Ward in line with the party’s guidelines.

He said the party would make use of option A4 to conduct the elections.

His words, “Fundamental issues were raised as to the legality of the process arising from the absence of the National Working Committee to supervise the process.

“That can raise a lot of legal issue. In Edo, we lost a seat in the assembly to such things. What we have done is to solve our political problem in a political manner rather than waiting for judicial interpretation.

“We will try to ensure that everything is done peacefully.”