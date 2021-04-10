



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over appointment of some of its members into boards of federal agencies and parastatals.

The Assistant State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Victor Osehido, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in Benin.

He quoted the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in the state, Col. David Imuse (rtd.), as appreciating the president for the appointment.

Newsmen report that the president had, during the week, appointed a former National Chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, as Chairman of the governing council of University of Ibadan.





Also appointed by the president was Mr Chris Azebamwan, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, as member of the governing council of Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, Akwa Ibom.

The state Welfare Secretary of PDP was also picked as a member of the governing council of Hussaini Adamu, Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure, Jigawa.

Imuse assured the president that the appointees from the state would take their assignments seriously and deploy their competence and wealth of experience in the service of the country.