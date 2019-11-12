<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has got messier with State Working Committee of the party passing a vote of no confidence in the state chairman, Anselm Ojezua.

Eleven out of the 16-member SWC, reportedly voted against Ojezua during a meeting of the state Exco.

Consequently, Col. David Imoise (rtd.) was said to have been elected to oversee the affairs of the party pending the outcome of investigation of alleged mismanagement of the affairs of the party and anti-party activities levelled against Ojezua.

The state Secretary of the party, Mr. Lawrence Okah, who confirmed the development, explained that the positions of other members of the state exco were, however, not affected by the vote of no confidence on the chairman.

But Ojezua while reacting to his removal, said “it’s not true.”

‎Similarly, the party announced that it had removed the State Secretary of the party, Mr. Lawrence Okah.

In a statement signed by the Assistant State Secretary, Mr. Ikuenobe Anthony, the party said the decision was taken after a meeting of the State Executive Committee which passed a vote of no confidence on Okah.

“The State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has this morning, 12th of November, 2019, passed a vote of no confidence on the State Secretary, Mr. Lawrence Okah, in accordance with Article 17 (v) of the constitution of the party.

“The effect of this is that Mr. Lawrence Okah ceases to be the State Secretary of the party henceforth.

“An appropriate replacement will be effected in due course in accordance with Article 17 (vi) of the said constitution,” the statement said.