<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State have condemned the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s inclination to violence, which has resulted in the undermining of public peace and safety in Edo, Bayelsa and Rivers States as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The chieftains, in separate interviews with journalists, condemned the actions of Comrade Oshiomhole, particularly his unguarded outbursts against the Supreme Court justices over their verdict on the governorship election in Bayelsa State, following which Douye Diri was sworn-in as governor of the state.

A chieftain of the APC from Edo South Senatorial District, Charles Idahosa said “Comrade Oshiomhole in his characteristic manner of attempting to assert himself and his view on people and undermine public institutions, triggered off a chain of events that lead to destruction of property and undermining of peace in Bayelsa State, which resulted from his threats that ‘no government would exist in the state’ after the Supreme Court verdict.”

According to him, “We are very concerned about the actions and utterances of Comrade Oshiomhole in recent weeks. We had raised the alarm that he characteristically undermines public order with his actions in Edo State and reported him to relevant authorities to take action.

“We are more concerned now that his actions have taken a national dimension as his utterances have led to attacks on the residence of justice of Supreme Court in Abuja and Rivers State and also civil unrest in Bayelsa as was seen the past few weeks.”





Another Chieftain of the party, Mr Oteghe Adams, said it was regrettable that the suspended National Chairman has exported his penchant for violence to other states of the federation, noting that it was high time he is cautioned and made to take responsibility for his indiscretion.

“Over time, the state government has continuously insisted that Comrade Oshiomhole not only breaches protocol but also instigates violence. This was made manifest on national television and we saw what it resulted to in Bayelsa and other states.”

A chieftain of the party in Edo North Senatorial District, Makor Shaka Momodu, said Comrade Oshiomhole’s penchant for violence is now a threat to the entire country, adding that failure to call him to order will spell dire repercussion for the country.

He added: “We are really worried about the recent turn of events. We had thought that the suspended National chairman would have learnt his lessons with the verdict of the Supreme Court, but it appears he is emboldened by it to even do more damage to the APC and the country.”

Jeffery Obasanmi, another leader of the party in Edo State, said it was quite unfortunate for Comrade Oshiomhole to continue to disregard protocol and directives just to massage his ego, noting that relevant authorities ought to take drastic actions to rein him in.

“We are indeed concerned about the developments in Abuja, Bayelsa and Rivers States. It is unbecoming for a national chairman of the party to instigate people to act in manners that undermine public safety,” he added.