Ebonyi State Government on Wednesday announced the indefinite suspension of Local Government Area Development Centre Co-ordinators in Ebonyi South senatorial district for alleged financial misconduct.

The suspension was contained in a statement signed by Dr. Hyginus Nwaokwu, the Secretary to the State Government, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abakiliki.

Nwaokwu said that the suspension was with immediate effect, accusing the coordinators of gross financial impropriety.

According to the SSG, the coordinators were suspended for grossly mishandling the Internally Generated Revenue of the centres.

He said: “They are directed to handover all government property in their possession to members of the management committee in their respective development centres.”

Nwaokwu also directed that all the handover activities must be completed by Wednesday, August 29.