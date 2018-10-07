



A coalition of aspirants for State House of Assembly and House of Representatives in Ebonyi South Senatorial zone, have protested non-conduct of primary elections to select the All Progressives Congress flag bearers.

The aspirants at a press briefing on Saturday in Abakaliki, accused the state chapter of the APC of colluding with electoral officials to truncate the process.

They also alleged that the electoral committee for State and National Assembly APC primary elections for Ebonyi was plotting to write fake results and foist same on the party.

Chinedu Nwota, who briefed journalists on behalf of the group, regretted that the committee sent from Abuja to conduct the exercise in Ebonyi, refused to conduct the primaries for the various positions.

Nwota who is seeking to fly the party’s flag for the Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency, said that the committee allegedly absconded with election materials.

He said: “We want to bring it to the notice of our great party, our constituencies, Nigerian public and indeed to all democracy loving people of the world, about the grand plot to destroy internal democracy in our party.

“We want to bring it to the knowledge of the National Party Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, national secretariat and Mr President, attempt to sabotage the House of Assembly and House of Representatives primary elections in Ebonyi South Senatorial zone.

“The committee sent for the exercise has absconded with election materials and for four days since they arrived Abakaliki, refused to conduct the election to select the party’s standard bearers for the respective positions.

“Today, Sunday, October 7 is the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission for parties to conclude their party primaries and submit lists of candidates.

“We want to state that we were all screened and cleared by the party to stand for the primary elections, but wondered why the committee chose to shut us out from the primaries.

“We, therefore, call on the party’s national leadership and party elders to intervene in the matter to avert plunging the party into avoidable crisis in Ebonyi.

“We want to reiterate our commitment to ensuring that our party, the APC emerges victorious in the 2019 general elections in Ebonyi.”

The aspirants vowed to resist any attempt to manipulate the process and submit lists of names of candidates that did not contest the primaries.

He said: “The party in Ebonyi scheduled to conduct its primary elections for the National Assembly on October 2 and October 3, while elections into the State House of Assembly were billed for October 4; while other senatorial zones have concluded theirs, Ebonyi South has not.

“We will resist any attempt to foist any lists of fake candidates on our respective constituencies.

“We wish to state here and now that we are grossly dismayed by the actions and conducts of the committee led by Lekkan Asimitola, with Emeka Umeakuka as its Secretary.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that efforts to speak with Asimitola and Umeakuka, were not successful as they could not be reached on their mobile phones.

Chief Eze Nwachukwu, APC State Chairman, could not be reached for comments.

The state constituencies affected are: Onicha West, Onicha East, Ohaozara East and Afikpo North /West; and Ohaozara/ Onicha/ Ivo Federal Constituency.

Members of the coalition are: Julius Ukachukwu, Mr Ogbonnaya Onu, Chinedu Nwota, Arthur Udeumanta, Sunday Oyibe, Shedrack Ani, Moses Nweze, Ozoemenam Ogbu and Opara Onya.