Citizens of Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone have charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, to always fulfil their campaign promises or risk losing the political structure of their zone to the opposition party.

The masses made the call at Onueke Civic centre during a town hall meeting organised by PDP with the support of International Republican Institute (IRI) and funded by USAID.

The citizens who admonished their political representatives to focus on combating the major challenges attacking their zone, listed their challenges to include lack of medical healthcare, unemployment, poor educational structure, understaffing, bad road network, insecurity and lack of portable drinking water etc.

According to them, since 1999 PDP when took over the government of Ebonyi State, their elected officials have failed to deliver all their campaign promises at the rural areas.

They further said the poor representation of PDP government in their zone, has brought untold hardship to the electorate.

They threatened to join the opposition party if nothing is done to change the attitude they describe as “use and dump or promise and fail attitude.”

They advised all the PDP stakeholders to sit up and detect the members that always fail to deliver all the developmental projects sent to their areas.

Meanwhile, the youth leaders of the zone including Nwanchor Emmanuel while admitting that such a meeting has never been organised since the inception of democracy in Nigeria, charged all PDP representatives to always deliver on their campaign promises to their citizens.

“PDP enough is enough, we have followed you under the rain and sun but whenever we vote your candidates into power, they will disappear without coming back to accomplish all they promised us during the campaign.

“We want the governor who is the leader of the party to know that all the National Assembly and State Assembly members do not care to know how we survive but we are the people that gave them our mandate to represent us.

“So we advise that the PDP members should change from all their evil ways and make peace with the electorate by reconstructing all the dilapidated public schools in our area, engage more qualified teachers to build the leaders of tomorrow, we are anxious to see the implementation of various good policies and programmes that will benefit the electorate like boreholes, provision of farming inputs and seedlings to farmers, engagement of our youths in empowerment programmes and creation employment for the graduates.”

Meanwhile, the people commended Governor David Umahi and a member of the PDP for all his massive transformation in the capital city. They urged him alongside other elected officials in the zone to attend to their demands.