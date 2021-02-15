



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, weekend warned members of the party in Ebonyi state to desist from indulging in anti-party activities as the party will not tolerate such misdemeanor.

The Chairman of the Party in the state, Onyekachi Nwebonyi handed down the warning just as he commended the judiciary for its ruling on the PDP leadership crisis in the State.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki which was presided over by judge, Hon. Justice Aluko Akintayo, had ruled that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP acted wrongly by dissolving the Ebonyi State Executive committee without giving them fair hearing in line with the party’s constitution and the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

He, therefore sacked the Fred Udeogu – led caretaker committee and restrained members from parading themselves as Caretaker Committee of the PDP in Ebonyi State.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki by Onyekachi Nwebonyi, State Chairman, PDP, Ebonyi State and Simon Anyigor, State Secretary, the Party enjoined all those under suspension to appear before the disciplinary Committee of the party assuring that nobody will be victimized.

The statement reads in part: “The Ebonyi State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ably led by Barr. Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi wishes to inform all the elected executives of the party in the state, as well as stakeholders, political office holders, supporters of the party, and the general public that the federal high court sitting in Abakaliki had on Thursday, February 11, 2021 declared the purported dissolution of the state executive committee of the party in the state and the appointment of Elder Fred Udeogu-led caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party in Ebonyi State as illegal, null and void, and of no effect.





“Accordingly, all elected executives of the party from ward to the state level are directed to go about their duties without fear of molestation or intimidation. The state working committee (SWC), therefore appeals to all members and stakeholders of the party to join hands with Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi’s leadership to reposition the PDP in Ebonyi State for total victory in the 2023 general elections.

“The party hereby assures members that there will be level playing ground for all aspirants to elective positions in the coming elections as there will be no automatic ticket to anyone in the party.

“The SWC also wishes to express profound gratitude to the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus for his show of statesmanship in accepting the verdict of the federal high court as the judgement is a clear demonstration of the principle of democracy and justice. The leadership of the party in the state therefore do express their solidarity and unalloyed support to the national leadership of the party.

“The judgement is a victory for democracy and not for any particular individual or group. It is no victor no vanquished. The SWC however wishes to warn all members and office holders in the party who may want to indulge in anti-party activities to refrain from that as the party will not condone that.

“Those who indulge in such act will be disciplined in accordance with the party’s constitution. Those who are under suspension are also advised to appear before the disciplinary committee as nobody is going to be victimized. The leadership of the party under the leadership of Barr. Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi in the state needs the support of every member for the party’s success in future elections.”