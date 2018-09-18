A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Chief Michael Ama Nnachi, has appealed to governorship aspirants from the Ebonyi South zone to shelve their ambitions and support the re-election bid of Governor David Umahi who also from the zone.

Nnachi, who is from the senatorial zone, warned that the chances of the Ebonyi south zone to complete their tenure must not be sacrificed on the altar of selfish ambitions.

He made the appeal while declaring his intention to run for the Ebonyi South Senatorial zone in the next year’s general election, even as he also warned some of his competitors to stop parading themselves as anointed aspirants.

In the words of Nnachi, “Everybody should support Chief David Umahi for his second term bid to continue the massive projects he has embarked upon on assumption of

Office. Nobody especially from our zone should be a stumbling block to our governor’s re-election.

“I am even afraid after his eight years whether we will have somebody like him who has large heart.

“Nobody should claim he is an anointed candidate because we are all contesting. I have come out to make sure that Ebonyi South is delivered to the PDP,” said Nnachi.