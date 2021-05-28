Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Friday sacked some of his cabinet members and retain others in the State.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Kenneth Ugbala announced this after the council’s meeting on Friday in Abakaliki.

He said the dissolution is in phases pointing out that out of the 106 members of the council, 23 key officers were not affected by the first phase of the dissolution while 83 were affected.

Some of those not affected include the SSG, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke, Commissioner for Finance, Orlando Nweze and Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji.

Others are Commissioner for Border Peace, Stanley Okoro Emegha, SSA Investment, Chioma Nweze, Commissioner for Capital City, Onyekachi Nwebonyi.





Commissioner for Road Infrastructure Concession, Nweze Kings, and his counterpart in charge of Works, Ogbonnaya Obasi as well as the SSA on Welfare and Religious Matters, Rev Fr Abraham Nwali, are also to remain.

The Special Assistants to the Governor, office of the Deputy Governor, Capital City, Finance, Parks, Media and Medicals are also to remain in their position.

Also all Personal Assistants to the governor are also not affected by the dissolution.

Mr Ugbala said the dissolution is to enable the government to carry out an appraisal of their performances

He said the dissolution does not mean that it is the end of the road for the officers pointing out that they may still come back after the appraisals are concluded.

The SSG noted that the dissolution is to strengthen operations of government which clocks two years tomorrow (Saturday)