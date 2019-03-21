



The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Ebonyi State, Chibueze Agbo, has accepted results of the last governorship election in the state.

He also congratulated the winner of the election Governor David Umahi.

The governor, according to the State Returning Officer, Prof Chukwuemeka Eze, garnered a total of 393,343 votes cast across the 13 local governments in the state.

Ogbuoji got a total of 81703 votes cast to place a distant second while Agbo placed third will just 10129 votes.

However, Ogbuoji rejected the outcome of the election and vowed to challenge the result at the tribunal.

But Agbo, in a letter to Umahi, said he accepted the result as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in the spirit of sportsmanship.

He noted that he did not set out to contest for governorship election in the state.

He said he was prepared for the House of Representatives seat for his federal constituency-Ebonyi/Ohaukwu on the platform of the APC.

“It was the irregularities, impunity and wanton abuse of the party’s guidelines and constitution, disrespect for the party Elders, and killings that characterised the primary, and my realisation that the managers of the party in Ebonyi state lacked the understanding, preparedness, zeal, training, exposure and charisma needed for effective, engaging and fruitful opposition in the state that made me to leave the team immediately and join the SDP where I was given the opportunity to fly the flag and participate in the Governorship Election,” he said.

Agbo urged the governor to carry everyone along in his policies and programmes going forward.

“You are the Governor of everybody in the state irrespective of party, religion, color, tribe, creed and status.

“I therefore appeal that you strive to keep that in mind in all your policies as you lead us in the next four years”

He also appealed to the governor to give succor to those whose home and properties were destroyed in political related violence in the heat of the elections in Izzi and Ezza North local government area.