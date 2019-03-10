Governor David Umahi has won the election in all the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi State.
Umahi, the PDP governorship candidate, is way ahead of his closest challenger, Sonni Ogbuoji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The results of all the 13 local governments had been announced as at the time of this report.
The announcement was led by the state’s Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, Prof Chukwuemeka Eze.
Eze, however, requested a two-hour recess to allow for computation of results.
“We will reconvene in two and half hours for the declaration of the results”, he said
Umahi, a former deputy governor of the state, was first elected governor in 2015.
In that election, he defeated the Labour Party Candidate, Edward Nkwegu, against all expectations.
This was because Nkwegu was backed by the then governor, Martin Elechi.
But this time around, Umahi was expected to win overwhelmingly owing to internal strife within the APC arising from its acrimonious primaries.
See the full results in each local government for the two main parties below.
1. ONICHA LG
PDP 52,851
APC 2,477
2. OHAOZARA LGA
PDP 48,256
APC 1,004
3. IKWO LGA:
PDP 37,947
APC 11,475
4. IZZI LGA
PDP 34,199
APC 13430
5. OHAUKWU LGA
PDP 30,606
APC 9,943
6. AFIKPO SOUTH LGA
PDP 27,720
APC 9,275
7. EZZA SOUTH LGA
PDP 27,583
APC 3,245
8. ISHIELU LGA
PDP: 26,700
APC: 3,105
9. ABAKALIKI
PDP 26,809
APC 9,815
10. EBONYI LGA
PDP 25,830
APC 5,951
11. AFIKPO NORTH
PDP 21,245
APC 7,446
12. IVO LGA
PDP 19,166
APC 2,055
13. EZZA NORTH LGA
PDP 14,181
APC 2,482