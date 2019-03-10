



Governor David Umahi has won the election in all the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi State.

Umahi, the PDP governorship candidate, is way ahead of his closest challenger, Sonni Ogbuoji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The results of all the 13 local governments had been announced as at the time of this report.

The announcement was led by the state’s Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, Prof Chukwuemeka Eze.

Eze, however, requested a two-hour recess to allow for computation of results.

“We will reconvene in two and half hours for the declaration of the results”, he said

Umahi, a former deputy governor of the state, was first elected governor in 2015.

In that election, he defeated the Labour Party Candidate, Edward Nkwegu, against all expectations.

This was because Nkwegu was backed by the then governor, Martin Elechi.

But this time around, Umahi was expected to win overwhelmingly owing to internal strife within the APC arising from its acrimonious primaries.

See the full results in each local government for the two main parties below.

1. ONICHA LG

PDP 52,851

APC 2,477

2. OHAOZARA LGA

PDP 48,256

APC 1,004

3. IKWO LGA:

PDP 37,947

APC 11,475

4. IZZI LGA

PDP 34,199

APC 13430

5. OHAUKWU LGA

PDP 30,606

APC 9,943

6. AFIKPO SOUTH LGA

PDP 27,720

APC 9,275

7. EZZA SOUTH LGA

PDP 27,583

APC 3,245

8. ISHIELU LGA

PDP: 26,700

APC: 3,105

9. ABAKALIKI

PDP 26,809

APC 9,815

10. EBONYI LGA

PDP 25,830

APC 5,951

11. AFIKPO NORTH

PDP 21,245

APC 7,446

12. IVO LGA

PDP 19,166

APC 2,055

13. EZZA NORTH LGA

PDP 14,181

APC 2,482