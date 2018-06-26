The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi State chapter, has endorsed the re-election of Governor David Umahi in the 2019 governorship election.

The Christian body made this known on Monday in Abakaliki during a courtesy call on the governor at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House.

In an address read by the secretary of the association, Rev. Donatus Njoku, the religious body noted that it was the role of the church to promote justice and civic rights of the people.

Njoku stressed that it was the wish of the people of the state that the governor completes his tenure like his predecessors in the state for the completion and maintenance of gigantic and democratic institutions in Ebonyi.

Njoku said: “As a body of CAN in Ebonyi State whose role is not only to pray, but also to offer good counsel, we proudly identify ourselves with you, especially in allowing God, Christ, and the Church to have a place in your government.

“Besides prayers is a good counsel. It is the role and constitutional duty of CAN to support the government of the day, to ginger it to provide democratic dividends. Sir, you have done very well in this area and we are proud of you.

“It is the role of the Church to promote justice, civil rights of our members, who made up 98 percent of the state’s population, to pick their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and exercise their franchise. As an institution of justice, it is the wish of our people that you complete your tenure as your predecessors, for the continual solidification, completion and maintenance of your gigantic, strategic and democratic institutions,” he said.

Umahi, meanwhile, commended the religious body in the state for the peace and moral education in public schools in all parts of the state.

The governor noted that his ecumenical center project was the best for the country, explaining that it was designed with four elevators, water fountains and other ecstatic features.

He said that the killings in the country were getting out of hand, urging the religious body to cry out to the Lord to halt the ugly trend.