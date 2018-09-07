A member of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, representing Afikpo North-East State Constituency, Honourable Maria Ude Nwachi, has defected to the Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In a statement to the press signed by the National Publicity Secretary of ANN, Akinloye Oyeniyi, the party said it was another epoch in the political history of Nigeria as the nine-month old political party has produced its first serving political office holder.

Nwachi was the former Minority Leader in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

The statement reads “Today, Thursday 6th day of September, 2018 is a significant day in the political history of Nigeria and our dear party, Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, as the party is welcoming into its fold the member representing Afikpo North-East State Constituency and former Minority Leader of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Honourable Maria Ude Uwachi, at her ward in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state, making her the first serving political office holder of our party.

“To many, political parties have merely been vehicles of thuggery and social disturbance, but as Nigerians have seen for themselves, the coming of ANN is not only to exercise government power by winning political offices, but also to serve as the true political party for government and political recruitment, interest articulation and aggregation, political education, goal formation, link between governments and the people, political representation of all and sundry and making governments accountable to the people.

“These and many other qualities are what havee been endearing the party to multitude of people across all divides which Honourable Nwachi described as a better platform with good ideology where her impacts can be felt.

“We have seen her performance and have listened to her people back home, and from their own mouths they have confirmed she is a community development enthusiast and popular grassroot mobiliser loved by her people.

“Her joining us is not a shocking occurrence to ANN members and large supporters because we share same ideology of selflessness and altruistic community development traits.

“Honourable Maria, as young as she is, in a rare exhibition of selfless service to her people and community as the Minority Leader of Ebonyi House of Assembly, refused riding in her official Toyota Prado but sold the SUV to provide badly-needed amenities and seed funds to traders and artisans in her constituency.

“This is what ANN stands for. This is the same reason you see the party having five presidential aspirants, numerous governorship, senatorial, House of representatives and state assembly aspirants as young as the party is.”

The defection ceremony which took place at her ward in Afikpo North LGA was witnessed by her teeming supporters, party members and officials led by the state chairman of the party, Mr. Nweli Ifeanyichukwu Hilary, his deputy Mr. Irem Austin Obiahu, the State Secretary, Mr. Orji Ifeanyichukwu Ude, the Assistant Secretary, Mr. Esheya Kelvin and the Organising Secretary, Mr. Agwu Onyemakaeze, among others.