



The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Thursday, called for outright postponement of membership registration/revalidation exercise in the LGA.

According to them, the postponement became necessary as those appointed to serve as Registration Committee Members/Coordinator/Supervisors in Onicha LGA, Wards and Polling Units were non-APC members and as such, the exercise will end up in futility.

In an open letter to the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC and signed by Okorie C. Okorie, Chairman APC Stakeholders Forum Onicha LGA and Hon. Arc Utobo Fortune (Secretary), the stakeholders added that we “will use every available legal means to stop the Non Card Carrying Members of our dear party from performing the function of Membership Registration/ Revalidation Exercise in Onicha LGA should the National Leadership of the party fail to address this matter urgently in order not to plunge the party into extinction in our Area.”

The statement reads in part: “Your Excellency Mr Chairman, we write on behalf of the concerned Old/Original Members, Concerned Stakeholders, LGA and Ward Executives of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Onicha LGA to call on you to direct for the immediate postponement of the Membership Registration/Revalidation Exercise in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“That we reject the appointment of NON-APC MEMBERS as Registration Committee Members/Coordinator/Supervisors in Onicha LGA, her Wards and Pooling Units.





“That using People who are not officially registered APC members for the Membership Registration/Revalidation Exercise of the party in Onicha LGA will amount to nullity.

“That on no account should the leadership of our dear party the APC allow Non Card Carrying Members of the Party to be saddled with the responsibility of either revalidating the membership of old members or registering new members as any action or duty assigned to and/or performed by them remains a void act and an illegality, which may hurt or affect the future fortunes of the party both in Onicha LGA and Ebonyi State in general.

“That we the Foundation/Old Members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Onicha Local Government Area will use every available legal means to stop the Non Card Carrying Members of our dear party from performing the function of Membership Registration/ Revalidation Exercise in Onicha LGA should the National Leadership of the party fail to address this matter urgently in order not to plunge the party into extinction in our Area.

“That the reason behind our call for the postponement of the party registration/revalidation exercise in Onicha LGA is to enable the party resolve the leadership crisis in Ebonyi State as we are aware that you cannot place something on nothing and still expect it to stand, hence there is need to constitute/appoint committee members for the registration/revalidation exercise from the Foundation/Old Members of the party.”