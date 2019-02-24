



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State, Sen. Sonni Ogbuoji, yesterday, delivered his own polling unit to President Muhammadu Buhari and other national assembly candidates.

He secured 137 in his polling unit; Okenkwu in Ebunwana Edda, Afikpo South as against 19 for PDP.

The result:

House of Representatives: APC 140, PDP 14, ANN 8, APP 1

Presidential: APC 137, PDP 15, PCP 2, APA 1, RAP 1,APDA 1.

Senatorial: Apc 142, PDP 19, ANN 2