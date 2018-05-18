A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, on Thursday, rejected a new zoning formula proposed by the party’s three-man committee led by the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, for the Saturday’s state congress of the party.

The new zoning formula was presented on Monday by the committee to another faction of the party, which has Eze Nwachukwu as its acting chairman. Two other members of the committee are former Governor Martin Elechi and Chris Nwankwo, who is also Elechi’s in-law.

The committee had zoned the chairmanship of the party to Nwachukwu’s Ohaukwu Local Government Area in Ebonyi North part of the state.

But the Ben Nwaobashi-led faction, at a briefing in Abakaliki on Thursday after a stakeholders meeting, vehemently rejected the new zoning formula as adopted by the committee, arguing that the 2014 zoning formula must be adhered to in line with the directives and guidelines of the party.

Reading the Communiqué, which was signed by Nwaobashi and himself, the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Ngaji Nwodo, said that the harmonised list “is in utter disregard to the guidelines for the state congress, which directed that the 2014 formula be retained.

“We state categorically that the new zoning formula as adopted by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, and his cohorts is null and void and does not represent the interest and wishes of the party.”

They further argued that the new zoning formula by the Onu-led committee be treated as anti-party activities and indiscipline, noting that it was unfortunate that Onu, who is a serving was championing it.

“We hereby resolve and it is resoled that the zoning formula as at 2014 congresses remains intact in Ebonyi State. Therefore, party faithful and interested contestants for the state congresses should prepare to run for the state congress in the state according to the APC’s guidelines and zoning formula.

“The Minister of Science and his cohorts cannot be allowed to perpetrate such illegality in Ebonyi State for their selfish ends. We state, therefore, that the purported rezoning is a sabotage intended to further deplete the electoral fortunes of APC in Ebonyi State in the 2019 general elections,” they said.