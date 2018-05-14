Ahead of next Saturday’s nationwide state congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Ebonyi State’s chapter of the party, on Monday, adopted a zoning formula for all the 39 executive positions.

This, according to the stakeholders of the party, was aimed at executing a peaceful and rancour-free congress which would help to position the party for the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Briefing newsmen shortly after a high level stakeholders meeting held at Nkwegu Ugbala Grand Arena, Ag. State Chairman of the party, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu, disclosed that three leaders were drawn from each of the three senatorial zones of the state to work on the list.

The three leaders are: Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, former Governor of the state, Chief Martin Elechi; and former senator for Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Senator Chris Nwankwo.

“Recall that during our last meeting at the house of our leader, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Ebonyi APC unanimously for the purposes of guide, peace, and to strengthen the leadership of the party in the state, mandated our three God-given leaders were asked to give us a direction on zoning of positions at state level”, she said.

Meanwhile, prominent leaders of the party who spoke with newsmen endorsed the zoning formula, describing it as a welcome development. A former governorship aspirant in the state, Dr Michael Agha Okoro, and a chieftain of the party, Chief Enyi C. Enyi, while endorsing the list, added that the arrangement would better position the party to unseat Gov. Umahi in 2019.

The stakeholders’ meeting was attended by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, former Governor of the state, Chief Martin Elechi; and former senator for Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Senator Chris Nwankwo, Senator Sonni Ogbuoji of Ebonyi South among others.