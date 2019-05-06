<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief Ebenezer Babatope, a former Minister of Transport, has said Godswill Akpabio, former Akwa Ibom State governor, committed political suicide by dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) prior to the 2019 elections.

It will be recalled that Akpabio, a former Minority Leader of the Senate lost his bid to be reelected as senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West, to Chris Ekpenyong, candidate of the PDP in the just concluded elections.

Speaking in a chat, Babatope, a member of the PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT) said Akpabio was merely deceived by the APC, a party that doesn’t mean well for Nigerians.

He added that as governor, Akpabio has not committed any crime that will make him dump the PDP and run to the APC for cover.

“It is a pity. I like Akpabio as a person but politically, he has committed what I can call political hara-kiri. I am so sorry for him”.

“He made a grand mistake for him to have judged that the APC will plan well for him. APC doesn’t mean well for anybody. They merely deceived people like him”.

“So, Akpabio shouldn’t have joined the APC because there is nothing that he has done while in government that will make him to run to APC for cover” he said.