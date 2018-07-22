A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ebenezer Babatope, on Sunday said the party would win the September 22 governorship election in Osun.

Babatope, a former Minister of Transportation, spoke in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said that people of Osun were fed up with the All Progressives Congress-led administration under Governor Rauf Aregbesola and earnestly yearn for PDP.

NAN reports that Senator Ademola Adeleke, representing Osun West at the Senate, emerged the PDP’s candidate in the party’s primary held on Saturday.

He polled 1, 569 votes, to defeat his closest rival, Akin Ogunbiyi, Chairman, Mutual Benefit Trust Assurance Plc, who scored 1,562.

NAN reports that Mr Gboyega Oyetola, the Chief of Staff to Governor Rauf Aregbesola, had clinched the APC’s governorship ticket at the party’s primary on Friday.

Babatope said: “Our great party will win the governorship election in Osun on September 22. I am confident.

“I am optimistic of the PDP’s victory, because our people are fed up and tired of APC-led government.

“People are tired of APC and are yearning for our party. With the renewed belief of our party in us, I have no doubt that PDP will win,” he said.

The former minister, however, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure credible conduct of the election for the will of the people to prevail.