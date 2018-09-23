Minister of Transport, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, has raised alarm over the reluctance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in announcing the winner of the just concluded governorship election in Osun state.

Speaking in a chat, Babatope a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appealed to Nigerians to prevail on the electoral body to announce the results without delay.

According to him, it is absurd that INEC is keeping ‘criminally quiet’, even after all the results in the 30 local governments areas in the state has been collated

“We don’t know why INEC has failed to declare the winner. We are appealing to all media men and women to help us intervene by asking INEC why they are delaying the results”.

“At one time, when they announced Gbogan, Ode-omu votes at Ayedaade Local Government, they cheated us by 1,000 votes. It took a long time before they return the 1,000 votes”

“We are now telling them that even if we win by 2 votes, announce it to the world instead of keep criminally quiet” he said.