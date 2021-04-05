



Former Governor of Ekiti State, Engr Segun Oni, has felicitated with the people of the state on this year’s Easter celebrations.

Oni, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, titled ‘Easter Message: God has a special interest in Ekiti People – Chief Segun Oni’ said :

“On the occasion of the year 2021 Easter celebrations, I wish to urge the good people of Ekiti State to deeply reflect on the essence of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ as it applies to our existence and togetherness.

“As a distinct homogenous entity that loves and accommodates all, we must come to a place of apposite understanding, make sacrifices, build on our strength, guide our uniqueness and use our God-given intellects and talents to advance the cause of our dear state.





“God has a special interest in us as people; the time has therefore come to resurrect our profound history and the great glory of our knowledge and use them to turn around the fortunes of our state for our common good.

“We must never allow the axis of evil to thrive in our dear state; we have a collective duty to fight, defeat and shame the nest of killers.

“As we have desired to live the essence of Easter after our Lord Jesus Christ, who is our resurrection and life, let Ekiti be known and called a house of prayers, a fountain of love, and a land of honour and blessing.

“I wish you all Happy Easter Celebrations.”