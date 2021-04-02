



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged Nigerians to dedicate themselves to more prayers for the country’s leaders at Easter.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Borno and Chairman APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) gave the charge in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

A statement by Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Buni’s Director-General, Press and Media, said Buni also called for love, unity, peace, harmony and tolerance among Nigerians.

He called on religious leaders to use the occasion of Easter to preach peace, tolerance and unity among Nigerians.

Buni said the Easter period should be used to pray for Nigeria to overcome its challenges and for its prosperity.





“As people of faith, we should dedicate ourselves to more prayers during the Easter to seek divine intervention and guide our leaders right.

“We should see ourselves as a people with common dreams and aspirations for a greater Nigeria that is full of love, tolerance, unity and prosperity.

“We have no other country than Nigeria, we should therefore work to unify and strengthen our dear country,” Buni said.

He further called on Nigerians to see a problem in any part of the country as a common and shared problem that should be fought collectively.

He wished all Christians and Nigerians peaceful Easter celebrations, love and abundant peace.