<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate in the just concluded election, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to remember security personnel, victims of terrorism and the less privileged in the country during the Easter season.

Abubakar in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said that “Jesus Christ is a compassionate friend to all”.

“Even as we celebrate, I urge all Nigerians to remember the men and women of our armed forces, who are even right now in ditches and trenches in order to keep us safe.

“Let us also spare a thought to those who have suffered at the hands of terrorists, marauders and criminals.

“A new Nigeria is being birthed. A Nigeria of possibilities instead of impossibilities.

“Suffice to say that Jesus Christ (Nabi Isa) is a compassionate friend to all who are weary and heavy laden, and as we celebrate His resurrection, let us also remember the less privileged in our midst,” he said.

Abubakar, a former Vice President, described Easter as a time of resurrection and “of dying to what was imperfect and reawakening to what is perfect”.

“This is the message of hope which this season is all about.

“Nigeria is going through difficult times, but Easter gives Nigerians hope that as a nation, we will die to challenges and live to our potentials.

“We will die to extreme poverty and live to extra and prosperity. We will die to strife and be united in life.”

Abubakar urged Nigerians to also thank God for the fact that the people remain as one nation under God, saying that where there is unity, there is much hope.

“It is with this in mind that I wish the body of Christ and all Nigerians a happy Easter. May God bless us all and may God bless Nigeria,” he said.