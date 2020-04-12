<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has sent warm regards to Nigerians, urging all and sundry to bury political differences and come together in tackling the myriads of problems bedevilling the country at the moment.

In an Easter message signed by the National Chairman of APGA, Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye, and forwarded to newsmen on Sunday night, APGA asserted that Nigeria cannot grow as a nation if people fail to assimilate and put into practice the lessons learned at Lent, culminating in the crucifixion of Jesus Christ for the sanctification and salvation of mankind.

According to APGA, “The world cannot afford to continue to exist as if all is well. In fact, it will never be business as usual. This is why we must shun all divisive tendencies occasioned by clannishness and differences in religions, cultures, political parties and tribes. In their places, we should nurture love, altruism, patriotism and simplicity epitomized in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.





The party noted that “This year’s Easter comes at a time our nation and the whole world are at a crossroads, saying it calls for sober reflection by all Nigerians, especially the political class on whose delicate shoulders lies the survival of our great nation.

Adding that it demands a rededication of oneself to God and nation for the expiation of our sins, APGA urged Nigerians to work hard to concretize the ideals and ethos for which our forebears fought and died so that our ongoing democratic efforts will yield the desired dividends as the people grapple with the new challenges thrown up by COVID-19 pandemic.

It said, “This is also an opportunity for all to make amends and lead upright and decent lives for the good of our fellow countrymen and women.

“The awry incidence of the past three weeks have left mankind bleeding and fretful. How did we get to this frightening situation? This is a question all of us must collectively find answers to.

“Humanity now lives in fear of the unknown. All our earthly acquisitions have not helped us to ward off the unseen enemy, COVID-19. This is why we must engage in soul-searching to see areas of our lives that need immediate panel-beating, APGA advised.