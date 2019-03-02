



The embattled governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has vowed that he would not succumb to diversionary tactics of opponents in his quest to become the governor of Rivers State.

This is as he accused Governor Nyesom Wike of being behind the legal tussle over the party’s gubernatorial ticket in the state because of his (Wike’s) fear of standing election against any credible opposition.

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had on Thursday sacked the Accord governorship candidate and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to replace him with one Sir Precious Baridoo.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, Lulu-Briggs, said he was still in the race for the office of the governor of the state despite the judgment of the Federal High Court.

He said: “My quest to liberate Rivers State from the shackles of wicked politicians who want to continue to punish and impoverish our men and women, instigate our youths into violence and bloodshed and deny our children quality education, is still on track.

“Dumo Lulu-Briggs is still in the race by the grace of God. I have no godfather but God the Father, and by the grace of God and the will of Rivers people, we shall triumph and start the process to secure the future of every Rivers man, woman and child.”

Describing Baridoo as a surrogate of Wike, he said his legal team had already approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision of the Federal High Court as well as to seek for a Stay of Execution order over the judgment.

Lulu-Briggs said: “We state in very strong terms that we are aware that this case is another dubious shenanigan by Governor Nyesom Wike who is afraid to go into any legitimate contest in the forthcoming Rivers State Governorship elections and is doing everything possible, including sponsoring court cases against strong opponents in order to achieve his primitive ambition to contest the 2019 governorship election against himself alone.

“It is our considered position that Mr. Precious Baridoo is nothing but a willing tool in the hands of dubious and unprincipled politicians who are bent on scoring cheap psychological advantage a week to the governorship election.

“Precious Baridoo in all purposes and intent does not aspire to be Rivers State governor but to swell the ranks of political jobbers working for Governor Nyesom Wike.

“We are not deterred by the pronouncement of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt as our legal team has promptly filed a Notice of Appeal and a motion of Stay of Execution of the judgement of Justice E.A Obile.

“As unfortunate as the court judgement was, it is a mere 24 hours setback as we are sure that the Court of Appeal will do justice and grant our stay of execution and finally set aside the judgement of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt.”