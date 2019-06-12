<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ijaw Youth Council has hailed the election of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President in the ninth National Assembly as a positive step towards integrating the people of the Niger Delta into the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

IYC, the umbrella body for Ijaw youths worldwide, said the elevation of Senator Omo-Agege representing Delta Central, the region now has a voice in the decision making process of the All Progressives Congress’ government.

In a statement signed by its President, Mr Eric Omare, IYC, however, charged Omo-Agege to use his new position to champion the struggle for the development of the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

The statement read, “The Ijaw Youth Council worldwide has hailed the election of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of Delta Central as the Deputy President of the National Senate.

“The IYC regard Senator Omo-Agege’s election as a positive step to integrate the Niger Delta region into the mainstream of decision making in the Buhari administration.

“The region has not fared very well under Buhari; hence we consider Omo-Agege’s election as the right step in the right direction.”

It further urged Omo-Agege to see himself as the representative of the larger region being the highest political office holder from the region at the moment and carry all the segments of the region along in his new position.