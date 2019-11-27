<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tension was high on Wednesday at the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as security operatives denied Senator Dino Melaye and others from gaining entrance into its premises to submit what was taken to be “additional petition.”

Melaye, candidate of the PDP in Saturday’s supplementary election for the Kogi West Senatorial seat, is not happy with the plans of the electoral umpire (INEC) and wants the exercise to be cancelled over what he describes as intimidation of voters and violence in the first conduct of the poll.

He approached INEC again with yet another petition, asking the commission to act on his petition and not start preparing for a supplementary election.

The PDP candidate, who was later granted entry, asked INEC to postpone the exercise, alleging that the electoral umpire did not include some of the polling units that were canceled during the November 16th election in the forthcoming supplementary poll.

No INEC national commissioner was present to receive Senator Melaye’s petition, however, a senior officer in the office of the INEC chairman, Mr. Jafaru Leko received the petition.