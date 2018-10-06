



Dr. Doyin Okupe, Chairman, Media Council of the Bukola Saraki Campaign Organisation, has debunked reports that his principal is planning to step down in the presidential race at the ongoing National Convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Okupe, in a post on his social media handles said Senate President Bukola Saraki is the leading candidate and will be elected as the party flag bearer in today’s exercise.

“Please disregard the disinformation being spread by unscrupulous politician that Saraki is stepping down.

“He is the leading candidate in this race and will by God’s Grace be elected as flag bearer of the PDP today,” he said.