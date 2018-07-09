A former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is resting on a shaky foundation.

He made this known on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels TV programme.

He said, “The APC and the government are resting on a very shaking foundation right now. Promises have not been kept people are disappointed either for good or for bad,” he said.

Okupe’s comments come five days after a new faction of the APC emerged in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The new faction named Reformed-APC (R-APC) with Buba Galadima appointed as the Chairman is made up of aggrieved members of the APC, mostly from the National Assembly.

But Okupe said the breakup was not unexpected after the merger of some political party into APC in 2014.

He added, “APC is a caricature. The amalgamation I saw, I knew that these were immiscible elements and it is a matter of time (they will part ways).”

Following the emergence of the new faction, National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, says the party under his watch would not be distracted by the exit of aggrieved party members.

As far as the former Edo State Governor is concerned those behind the faction – Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) were sponsored and had hoped that the APC national convention – held on June 23 – would fail.

“You have people who are being sponsored by those who thought that our convention would be a failure were expecting an implosion; if you review the headlines, there were stories of people walking out (of the convention).

“If after two weeks of wrangling in pains, they have been disappointed, you find machinery of people who are willing to be hired for a purpose. It is their right to be so hired but it will not cause any distraction.”

This however did not go down well with Okupe who criticised Oshiomhole for making such a comment despite his wealth of experience.

He wants APC’s Chairman to learn from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in handling the grievances of party members.

He stated further: “Adams Oshiomhole is matured and experienced. I am surprised he is saying what he is saying.

“Filibustering or grandstanding for a national chairman is not it. If I was the APC National Chairman and that question was asked of me, I will say ‘well these are notable politicians among us. It is a pity they are taking this stand but we are still working on it. We are going to find a way and do something’.

“Then I will go behind and call my people and say look this is a serious matter, what are the threats here? How do we handle it?”.