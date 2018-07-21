Former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, has called on Nigerians to rise up and defend the nation, its vital interests and its image in the committee of nations.

He said this yesterday at the headquarters of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry during the event tagged “Night of Divine increase”.

Duke opined that it was the collective responsibility and obligation of every Nigerian to rise up and defend the country and rescue her from the hands of those determined to desecrate it, adding that the civilisation of the nation, the right way of living, the importance of promoting our core values, the nation’s common enterprise and the hope of Nigerians are all at stake which calls for immediate action.

He noted that without industry and creativity, Nigeria would remain an overgrown, underfed and over indulgent geographical description and not a nation.

He enumerated those challenges that must be immediately overcome to achieve greatness as the biggest nation in Africa.

He disclosed the first challenge to that of social and economic dichotomies as the nation is painfully suffering the failure of common citizenship, which is embedded in the fact that Nigerians primarily define themselves by their tribes rather than by nation.

He listed the second challenge to be tackled as that of building institutions of democracy and development.

He said the third challenge is leadership, which is an important key factor in national development.