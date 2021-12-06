Donald Duke: Cross River PDP opened its doors to stranger elements

Former Governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke, says the People’s Democratic Party in the state opened its doors to stranger elements.

He said these strange elements occupied seats that ought to have been occupied by founders of the party.

Mr Duke who is also a member of the board of trustees of the party disclosed this in Calabar while receiving some defectors from the All Progressives Congress.

He said the party will not take anything for granted in 2023 and that is why it is bringing back its founding fathers.

Mr Duke said “The party opened its doors and those that are stranger elements came in and occupied seats that founders should have.

“We will not rest on our oars and will not take anything for granted.

“Today, Cross River State is not where it ought to be.

“Those who are in charge of the state do not know where we came from and are today taking us to the wilderness.

“This state should have been among the five wealthiest in the country but our benevolence got the better of us.

“We had to recall all our founders to come back and tidy the house, we cannot afford to give our best brains to other people”, Mr Donald Duke said.

Speaking on the returnees, he said the returnees who were led by Ntufam Ekpo Okon are very significant because if the history of the party in the state is told, they will feature prominently.

Venatius Ikem, the Chairman of the party said the PDP in Cross River State is in a moment of harvest.

He added that he feels very privileged at this point because he will lead the party to liberate the state.

Ekpo Okon, a returnee to the party in his reaction said they are not happy with the situation in the state and country.

He stressed that if one is a man of conscience, loves his state and country, you need to join a party that is poised to salvage the society.

Also speaking, Efiok Cobham, a former deputy governor of the state said 90 per cent of those occupying office in the state know nothing about where they came from.

He said they are ingrates and God has a way to deal with ingrates.