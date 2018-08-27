A former governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s subpar performance is one of the reasons he is contesting for the presidency.

Duke, a member of Nigeria’s opposition People’s Democratic Party, was the governor of Cross River between 1999 and 2007.

“Buhari could have done a lot better, If he has been good I won’t be contesting,” Duke said in an interview session on OnTheCouch Naija.

Seen as urbane and in touch with Nigeria’s teeming army of youths, most of which are either underemployed or unemployed, 56-year-old Duke will run his campaign in a field crowded with formidable aspirants.

The presidential aspirant, may not be contesting under the aegis of PDP as he expressed his displeasure with the party and accused it of ‘shortchanging’ the country despite the ‘incredible opportunities’ the party got from the country.

“I have stayed with the PDP, I am not pleased with the PDP. I think it is a party that the country gave such incredible opportunities to and it has shortchanged the country,” Duke said.

Duke opined that Nigeria is an underperforming and underachieving nation due to poor leadership.

He said that his achievements as are key reasons he is aspiring for the post of the number citizen of the country.

“The reason I am aspiring for the president of Nigeria is that I am opportune through education, through exposure and through opportunities.”

He noted that because of the present situation of the country it will be difficult to say one thing he would do in his first 100 days if he becomes the president.

He pledges to, however, deal with the “civil war” across the country, tackle the economic situation, get soldiers motivated and get Nigeria’s credit system working.

He said his administration will provide enabling environment to turn gas into power.

“Anything that is essential must be locally available”. Nigeria wastes useful gas every day.

On education, Duke said teachers will be trained in the digital way and build more schools to accommodate the growing number of students.

He said his government will give Nigerian an educational system that will make secondary school leavers have a requisite skill to enable them to fend for themselves even if they do not attend university.