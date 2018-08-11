An All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart in Sandamu Local Government Area of Katsina state, Prof. Umar Katsayal, has commended the large voters’ turnout in Katsina North Senatorial by-election.

Katsayal said this in an interview with newsmen, in his country home in Katsayal district in Sandamu.

He attributed the high voters’ turnout to the positive transformation of security and general infrastructure development embarked upon by the ruling party since assumption of office in the last three years.

“I am highly elated at the peaceful nature at which the by-election is being conducted.

“As a Nigerian, I have been following the trend of events since the APC-led government came into power in 2015.

“I realize that President Muhammadu Buhari means well for the nation, contrary to the previous 16 wasted years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I will continue to popularize the good policies and programmes of the Buhari administration and as a card carrying member of the ruling party.

“Nigerians need to be sensitised about the excellent programmes of this administration,’’ he said.

Katsayal said Mr President needs a National Assembly that would be willing to sacrifice its comfort, health and everything for the nation.

The voters’ turnout has proved that the masses, especially the electorate are still in support of the ruling APC at both the state and federal levels.

News Agency of Nigeria earlier reported that the by-election was peaceful amidst tight security.