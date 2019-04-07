<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Few weeks after the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as president-elect, a university don has declared that the party is currently heading for self-destruction if they don’t inculcate the spirit of equity and justice in their future political dealings.

The Director of American Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Jona Onuoha, made this declaration on Sunday in Nsukka in a chat with newsmen.

According to Onuoha, APC as a party has come under heavy criticism for its alleged sectional and nepotistic tendencies.

In his words, “the major stakeholders must be included in the governance of this country. We must have a government of national unity to give everybody a sense of belonging. This issue of lopsided appointment, marginalisation of some regions should stop. If it continues, I am afraid, APC will not see 2023. The only way they can survive this is by being fair and carrying everybody along in their dealings.”

On the performance of the 8th National Assembly, the professor of Political Science gave them a pass mark, saying they have tried in holding themselves together despite being characterised by rancour, lack of trust and anti-party activities.

“I score them 50% given the fact that in spite the way their leaders emerged, they were able to hold themselves together throughout their period. Again, major executive decisions were also taken and key activities took place; executive bills were passed during the 8th Assembly duration. I give them a pass mark.”

On the expectations of the forthcoming 9th Assembly, the don explained that “APC has learnt their lessons. APC must carry their members along to forestall a re-enactment of what happened during the election of leadership of 8th Assembly.”

Speaking on the performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, he said that the commission performed above average. He however, decried the issue of inclusive election which according to him is currently becoming a norm in the system.