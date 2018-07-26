There was an uneasy calm in Bayelsa State and the state police command over the deployment of two commissioners of police to the state.

The confusion on the deployment of the commissioners is linked to the power play between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead the 2019 general election in the state.

According to investigations, the state police command was sent a signal which indicated that Commissioner of Police, Don Awunah, has been replaced by one Joseph Mokan.

However, while the command was still expecting him to resume, another signal came that Mokan has been replaced by Ahmed Bello.

Incidentally, findings indicated that both Mokan and Bello had served as deputy commissioners of police in Bayelsa command before they were promoted and posted out of the state.

Sources said the initial deployment of Mokan who is said not to be in the good books of the PDP over the role he played in the build up to the 2015/2016 governorship election was celebrated by the APC members in the state as he was seen not to be sympathetic to the PDP which prompted the PDP to move and counter his deployment and replacement by Bello who was until he left Bayelsa was in charge of the Bayelsa State Government security outfit, Operation Doo Akpor.

Investigations also revealed that PDP and the APC are locked in a fierce battle over the deployment of the commissioner of police to the state.

At the state command headquarters, officers and men are going about their normal duties as sources said there are no clear signal of who would be resuming as the state’s police boss.