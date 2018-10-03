



Following the decision of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress to disqualify some senatorial aspirants of the party in Ondo State, the affected aspirants on Wednesday asked the NWC to reverse the decision within 24 hours.

The aspirants also asked the National Chairman of the party, Mr. Adams Oshiomole, to resign if the decision of the NWC was not reversed within 24 hours.

Some of the senatorial aspirants – a human rights lawyer, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, Ondo State representative on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa, a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Victor Olabimtan, Dr. Felder Olatunji, Mr. Morayo Lebi and Odunayo Akinrinsola, were disqualified by the NWC on Tuesday.

The three serving senators that were given the automatic tickets of the party included, Senator Ajayi Boroffice ( Ondo North), Senator Tayo Alasoadura ( Ondo Central) and Senator Yele Omogunwa (Ondo South).

The aspirants who spoke with journalists through Dr. Abayomi in Akure, the state capital, said Oshiomole was working towards the total collapse of the APC, saying he ( Oshiomole) was not capable to lead the party and had failed as the chairman of the party.

Abayomi stated that given automatic tickets to the sitting senators was not democratic and was against the constitution of the party and that of Nigeria.

He said, “We, the aspirants of the APC in Ondo State, purportedly cleared to contest, hereby reject, unequivocally, the so-called decision of the NWC. There is nothing like automatic tickets in a constitutional democracy. The NWC should rescind the decision or Oshiomole should resign.

“He (Oshiomole) does not have the capacity, he does not have the tolerance to lead the party, if he does not resign he will kill the party.”

Also speaking, one of the cleared senators, Tayo Alasoadura said though he was cleared to contest the senatorial election, he was not pleased with the decision of the NWC by disqualifying other aspirants.

He added that the problem of the party had further been compounded under the leadership of Oshiomole.