The lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of All Progressives Congress APC in Ondo State, Bamidele Baderinwa, at the weekend emphasized the need to let party supremacy be above personal interests in the Nation’s democracy.

Baderinwa spoke with reporters after collecting expression of interest and nomination forms to re-contest the House of Representatives seat in 2019.

The representatives member who commended the system put in place by the National leadership of the party towards the 2019 general elections, stressed the need for party loyalists to respect party’s constitution, rules and regulations in every conduct.

He said “I believe in the party supremacy and feel other stakeholders should key into this and work in tandem with laid down rules of the party”.

“Let all those that have genuine interest of the party follow the procedure of the party and align with what the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party want in the interest of building a virile party that can withstand every political storm”.

Baderinwa promised to improve on what he had impacted on the people of his constituency if given the opportunity to represent them again.

He urged all party members to support the change mantra of the APC in order to transform the Nation and rebuild the economy in line with best practices across the world.

The lawmaker expressed optimism in the National leadership’s resolve to use direct method for the conduct of primary elections in the interest of party members and fair play.

The also urged party members to start mobilization and work towards the victory of the APC in the 2019 general elections.