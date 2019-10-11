<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Appeal Court has sacked the Senator representing Kogi West, in Kogi State, Dino Melaye.

Melaye made this known in a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

“I just lost my election at the Appeal Court and Fresh election ordered,” Melaye tweeted on Friday.

Recalls that the Kogi State National Assembly Election Tribunal had on Friday, 23 August nullified Dino Melaye’s election.

Melaye, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner of the February election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His victory was however challenged in court by Smart Adeyemi, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeyemi challenged Melaye’s victory on three grounds of irregularities, over voting and non-compliance with the electoral acts.

The three-man panel led by Justice A. O. Chijioke in a unanimous judgment accepted Adeyemi’s appeal and ordered reelection.

Despite the court ruling, Melaye said, “In all things, I give God the Praise.”

He continued that “He who started a good thing will definitely complete it.”

Melaye expressed hope in winning the reelection ordered by the court and asked his supporters to be law-abiding, noting that he and his supporters will “always overcome”.