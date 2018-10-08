



Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Ogun State governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Dimeji Bankole, has declared mass employment and revival of the dwindling education standard, will be his administration’s main thrust, if he is elected governor in 2019.

Bankole, who emerged the ADP governorship candidate, on Saturday, gave the declaration in a statement signed by his media aide, Morgan Omodu, on Sunday, in Abeokuta.

According to the statement, the former House of Representatives Speaker, noted that the state had witnessed bad governance and vowed to liberate the state In all ramifications.

The statement read, “We wish to assure all members that this mandate will not be taken for granted.

“As the party’s candidate, I will ensure that the people of Ogun are liberated in all ramifications, especially by providing mass employment and reviving the dwindling education standard in the state.”

Bankole, who was the sole candidate of the party, won the gubernatorial election after polling 157,466 votes out of the 157,600 votes cast.

Chairman of the electoral committee and returning officer of the exercise, Chamberlain Amadi, while declaring the result, said that ADP in Ogun has made a remarkable achievement for conducting a violence free election.

“I am glad today to announce that the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole has won the governorship primary of our party in Ogun state after polling 157,466 votes. This election was conducted across the 236 wards scattered across the 20 local governments and 37 LCDAs in the state,” Amadi submitted.