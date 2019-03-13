



Another diehard supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari has started trekking from Abuja to Kebbi today (Wednesday).

Ahmed Sani, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Solidarity Group and Presidential Support Committee started his long trek from Zuba area of Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday by 5am.

He is expected to make a stopover at the Government House, Minna, Birnin Kebbi and Sokoto to present solidarity letters to the Governors and Senators in the three states for the victory of APC in the presidential, governorship and senatorial elections.

While speaking to our correspondent shortly before embarking on the journey he said, “I’m starting the journey at exactly 5:00am. I wish to inform the Kebbi State Steering Committee of the Directorate of Support Groups of the Presidential Support Committee for Buhari 2019 and all the comrades that I am just leaving Zuba, Abuja on my journey to Kebbi”.