Tragedy struck Friday night in Bindawa Local Government Area of Katsina State when one person died and 19 others sustained varying degree of injures in an auto crash involving a motorcade bearing Hon. Ahmed Babba Kaita.

Kaita, who is vying for Katsina North Senatorial seat on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was among hundreds of supporters who were out to campaign ahead of the August 11, 2018 by-election in the zone.

The accident was said to have occurred when the campaign team of the aspirant was returning to Kankia after visiting Kusada, Ingawa and Bindawa Local Governments to canvass for votes.

An eyewitness, who confirmed the development on Saturday, said the 18-seater bus carrying the 20 APC supporters somersaulted when the driver attempted to overtake a vehicle at Bindawa around 8: 23 p.m.

The eyewitness said that the driver was on high speed when the accident occurred.

“The accident occurred because the driver was on high speed. Suddenly the bus started jumping up and down before it somersaulted,” he explained.

Kaita, who wept uncontrollably, was among top government officials that attended the funeral prayer of the deceased in Kankia on Saturday.

As of the time of filing this report, the injured persons were receiving treatment at the state orthopedic hospital, Katsina.