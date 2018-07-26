Detained Peoples Democratic Party’s gubernatorial aspirant in Borno State, Grema Terab, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission over what described as his “illegal detention” by the Borno State Police Command.

Terab, who was accused of complicity in the killing of a man at a political gathering he organised at his residence in Maiduguri about three months ago, was picked up at a meeting of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku with members of the PDP in Borno State.

According to the Borno State Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, Terab was picked up at Atiku’s meeting with Borno PDP stakeholders after he (Terab) had refused several invitations by the Police asking him to explain his role in the murder incident at his residence.

Terab, in the petition dated 19th July 2018 and filed by his counsel, Abdulmalik Avoswahi & Co. in Abuja, called the attention of the IGP to the violation of a court order stopping his arrest, describing the arrest and subsequent detention as “illegal.”

In the petition which was copied to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the National Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International, the British High Commissioner, and the American Ambassador, among others, demand was made for the immediate release of the detainee.