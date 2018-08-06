Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has appealed to members of the National Assembly not to destroy the infrastructure revolution of President Muhammadu Buhari because of politics.

Okechukwu made this appeal, on Sunday, in a chat with journalists, in Enugu, on the raging storm over the balance of power between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly.

He said that there was nothing wrong if “we adopt the model of the United States of America, where we borrowed the presidential system from”, stressing that it was only in a few instances that the party which controls the Executive controls the Congress.

Okechukwu’s words, “It has always been carefully created bipartisan relationship in the overall interest of their country. What is usual is that whenever Democrats or Republicans win the presidency, with majority in the Congress, they lose in the mid-term elections, which is most likely to happen to Republicans under President Donald Trump,” he said.

Okechukwu said that it does not matter which party has the majority saying, “neither the APC nor the PDP’s interest is in any form, more paramount than that of our dear country Nigeria.”

According to him, Buhari’s Road, Rail, Agriculture and Power (RRAP) projects are aimed at transforming Nigeria into an economic giant, thereby securing the future of generations yet unborn in the country. It will stop the killings in Nigeria and even of our youths in South Africa.

He assured that the RRAP would boost economic development, generate employment, make Nigeria self-sufficient in food production and cushion insecurity nationwide.

He continued, “The Buhari’s RRAP projects are the massive critical infrastructure projects President Buhari has embarked upon.

“It has project completion cycle of 3-5 years life span and it targets 5,000 kilometers of federal roads, 5,000 kilometers of rail lines, 5,000 additional megawatts of electricity and self sufficiency in food production”, Okechukwu said.

On why APC members appear to be working at cross purposes, which had taken up arms against Saraki, threatening to sack him as Senate President, the VON DG said APC did not threaten to sack Saraki but only asked him to honourably resign.

“For the avoidance of doubt what can be best described as the position of our great party, should be the statement, when Comrade Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, asked Senator Saraki to resign in honour.

“He didn’t threaten to sack him like some other voices. Comrade Chairman is pragmatic in his bipartisanship approach, given the position of the Law,” he submitted.